KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Northland.

Kansas City police responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. near NE 83rd Terrace and N Denver Avenue in the area of 152 Highway.

When officers arrived on scene they located the victim inside an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police reported later Wednesday evening that the victim had died from their injuries and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

A person possibly connected with the incident was detained, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

