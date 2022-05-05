KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim dead on the front porch of a house.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Olive Street on reports of shots fired just before 3 a.m. on Thursday.

When police arrived on scene, they found someone suffering from gunshot wounds on the front porch of a home.

Emergency medical services crews declared the victim dead at the scene.

No suspect or victim information is available at this time.

Police urge anyone with information to call 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

