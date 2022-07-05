PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office has identified the 31-year-old man killed in a shooting last week and is still seeking two people for questioning.

The shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide, was reported last Tuesday, June 28, just after 7:30 p.m. in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane, in Platte County, Missouri.

Deputies found Taylor Hawkins dead after he had been shot in the yard of a residence.

The sheriff’s office is still attempting to locate two people wanted for questioning in this investigation, McKayla Archambeau, a 22-year-old woman and Cordero Cervantes, a 32-year-old man.

Anyone with information related to the location of Archambeau or Cervantes is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 816-858-3521.

Archambeau is described as standing 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs.

Cervantes is described as standing 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

The two are considered to be armed and dangerous.

