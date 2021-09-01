Victim identified in fatal Overland Park fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police have identified the victim in a fatal condo fire near 95th Street and Outlook Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Julie Ann Peterson, 51, of Overland Park and her dog were found dead in the front room of her condo when crews got to the scene.

Fire crews were called to an address, but located heavy smoke coming from Peterson’s unit. When they searched her condo, they found an active kitchen fire which they quickly extinguished.

Jean Ann Clemons, a next door neighbor and friend of Peterson, was the one who called 911.

“When I walked in my door, my house was full of smoke and my smoke alarm was going crazy,” Clemons said.

“She had no car, and she had fallen and gotten hurt, and she was in a lot of pain sometimes, so I took her lots of places,” Clemons said. “I can’t imagine why her dog didn’t alarm her or something.”

The fire continues to be under investigation.