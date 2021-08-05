Victim identified in homicide near north 72nd and Splitlog Avenue

Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating a homicide near N. 72nd and Splitlog Ave. Friday, July 30, 2021. (FOX4 Photo/Brian Dulle)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCKPD have identified the victim of a homicide last Friday near north 72nd Street and Splitlog Avenue.

30-year-old Sherman Tisdale of Kansas City, Kansas, was found unresponsive on the ground near the River Oak Apartments.

The River Oak Apartments are where two people were found dead just a day before Tisdale was found.

That incident is still being investigated.

Suspect information has yet to be released, but police urge anyone with information to reach out to the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.