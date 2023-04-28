INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has identified the man killed in a house explosion earlier this week that is also being investigated as an arson.

The Independence Fire Department responded to the fire just before 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, near N. Sioux Avenue and E. 5th Terrace N.

Due to a structural collapse, fire crews were ordered to evacuate the home, according to the city. The fire was under control in less than an hour after crews arrived.

One man was confirmed dead on the scene. He was identified Friday as 27-year-old Justin Brown.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police would like anyone who has doorbell camera of Monday’s fire to contact the police department at 816-325-7300.