KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The victim in a suspicious death that was ruled a homicide days later has been identified.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, 44-year-old Luis Rodriguez was found just after 8 a.m. inside a vehicle in the 600 block of Cypress Avenue on July 30 suffering from apparent trauma.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS arrived.

The original call to police was an unknown medical call, but the death was ruled a homicide on Aug. 1.

Police continue to investigate the incident and urge anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

