KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has identified the victim who died in a crash on I-435 Tuesday that closed the interstate for several hours.

According to police, 51-year-old Joey Schweinfurth died when a dump truck blew out a tire and traveled over the center median of the highway, hitting his F-150.

Along with Schweinfurth’s truck, the dump truck hit a Toyota 4Runner and a Kansas City work truck. Debirs from the crash hit a Ford transit van which was rear ended by a black Toyota.

A passenger in Schweinfurth’s truck and the driver of the City truck were taken to the hospital. The remaining drivers refused treatment at the scene.

The crash closed two lanes of northbound I-435 for about two hours and all lanes on southbound I-435 at Gregory Boulevard for about 5 hours.

