KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the 59th homicide of the year after a Saturday night shooting.

The victim, who has not been identified, died on Sunday, May 15.

According to police, officers were called to the area of East 89th Street and James A. Reed Road on reports of shots fired in the area at about 11:14 p.m. on Saturday.

The call was upgraded to a shooting involving a vehicle that crashed.

Police found the victim inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died the next day from their injuries.

