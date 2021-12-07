Victim in November shooting in Kansas City dies; investigation ongoing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a victim has died from his injuries in November shooting.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jamell Hornbeck.

Around 2 a.m. on Nov. 28, police responded to the 4100 block of Montgall Avenue after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive in the street and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Hornbeck was transported to a local hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate this case. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.