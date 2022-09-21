KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman killed following a shooting Tuesday night was not the intended target, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Police responded to a shots fired call just before 6:15 p.m. near E. 35th Street and Cypress Avenue. While on the way to the scene, 911 received multiple additional calls of a shooting in the same area.

When officers arrived on scene they were directed to the front of a residence where they located the victim, who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died. She has been identified as 67-year-old Loretta Neal.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators believe Neal was not the intended target of the shooter or shooters and are continuing to ask the public for help with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

