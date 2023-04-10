KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of South Benton Ave just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries Monday morning.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.