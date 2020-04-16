Victim of fatal pedestrian crash at 98th and Wornall identified as 83-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The victim of a fatal pedestrian crash in the Waldo area has been identified as an 83-year-old man.

Theodore Schroeder and another person were crossing the street near 98th and Wornall Wednesday afternoon when they were struck by a Dodge Avenger traveling northbound.

Schroeder died at the scene and the other pedestrian, a 79-year-old Kansas City woman, was taken to the hospital.

She is listed in stable condition and her injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

The driver stopped at the scene and impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to Kansas City police.