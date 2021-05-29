Victim shows up to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a victim showed up to a local hospital after being shot near Kensington Avenue and East 27th Street.
Police were dispatched to the area on reports of a shooting, but did not find any victim or suspect at the scene.
The victim then showed up at the hospital with life-threatening and confirmed they were shot in the area.
No suspect or victim information is available at this time, but FOX4 will update this story as those details become available.