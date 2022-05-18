OLATHE, Kan. — The victim from a Monday night shooting in Olathe, Kansas is speaking out after a random act of violence left him bleeding in the street.

An 18-year old man is charged in that Monday night shooting.

The victim, 26-year-old Jamil Brown, is recovering from his wounds and counting his blessings.

Brown, a father of five, was entering the Snaps Food Mart location at South Ridgeview Road and East Kansas City Road, when he ended up in an argument with a random man in the parking lot.

He told Olathe police that man shot him in the back as he ran away, and attempted to steal his bag in the process.

Brown said he had no prior knowledge of this man before this incident. He said 911 dispatchers stayed on the phone with him until help arrived. In the meantime, he laid in the street bleeding and praying for his life.

“When I saw the gun right here, and it was aimed right for my head, I tried to grab it and I pushed him. I tried to run away, and when I tried to run away, he shot me right in the back,” Brown told FOX4.

Brown and his wife, Olivia Brown, said Jamil has been to two hospitals since the shooting on Monday, getting care for a pair of abdomen wounds that have his family sick.

Brown is a father of three daughters and two sons.

“He can’t work. He has to just lay around. He has to sleep sitting up. It’s hard,” Olivia Brown said.

Olathe police arrested Jalen Marquis Banks-Shepherd for pulling that trigger.

Prosecutors in Johnson County charged him with attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery for trying to take Brown’s bag. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond. He’s due back in court on May 25.

Neighbors who live near the gas station, including Angel Hernandez and his family, said they don’t often see violence like this. Hernandez said he got down on the floor of his home for safety when he heard the gunshot ring out.

“All I heard was one shot and then a person running and screaming for help, and (Brown) said “run, help, gun.” Those exact three words. And then, he collapsed on the floor over there,” Hernandez said on Wednesday.

“Whatever (Banks-Shepherd) gets, they deserve. I know they’re still young, but you guys are pulling triggers out here. These guns are nothing to play with. They’re real things. They make permanent decisions,” Brown said.

The attempted murder charge Banks-Shepherd faces carries the potential for a life sentence without parole.

