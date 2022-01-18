Victim suffering life-threatening injuries after house fire in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee Summit Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the 800 block of SE 11th Street.

The call came in at 10:29 a.m. reported a fire upstairs with no one in the house. Police dispatchers then received a call from an occupant still trapped in the house.

When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke was coming from a single-family, split-level house. Firefighters entered the structure, knocked down the fire in the second-floor kitchen, and searched the area, locating one victim in a bedroom with a closed door.

The victim was removed from the house and transported by ambulance to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The department said the fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen and dining areas and appeared to have started in the kitchen.