Anthony Richards

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department is attempting to locate a man possibly involved in an aggravated attack earlier Thursday.

Police responded to the incident involving an injured man around noon at Hobb’s Park at E. 11th Street and Delaware Street.

An investigation revealed that the 43-year-old victim had allegedly sustained injuries as a result of being struck in the head with a baseball bat. The victim was taken to LMH Health, then to an area trauma center with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they are looking for Anthony Richards, pictured above, who may be connected to the incident. He is believed to have left the area on foot and has not been located.

Anyone with information on Richards’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.