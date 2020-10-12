Victim threatened at gunpoint over Chiefs’ loss to Raiders, KCK police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A suspect is on the run after pointing a gun at a victim over the Chiefs’ loss against the Raiders on Sunday, October 12, according to a tweet from Kansas City, Kansas police.
Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Mill Street on a disturbance call at 5 p.m., about an hour and a half after the football game ended.
When police arrived, a victim and witnesses told responding officers that a known person, upset over the result of the NFL game, pointed a gun at the victim. A physical fight followed as one of the witnesses tried to disarm the suspect. The suspect then ran away.
Police “recovered the gun on the scene and notified detectives,” according to the KCKPD tweet.
