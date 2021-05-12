Victim walking home from work when he was gunned down, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week after someone shot and killed 18 year-old Elijaah Boston, police released new information in the case.

Detective said they think Boston was walking home from work just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, when someone shot him.

Officers found his body in the street just south of I-435 and Red Bridge.

Boston was set to graduate from Paseo High School in a matter of weeks. He planned to join the Air Force next month.

His family said he had been working at Taco Bell for five months. It was a 15-minute walk from their house.

In the week since his death, police say they’ve had zero tips called in about the case. Investigators say tips are critical to help them solve Boston’s homicide.

If you have any information that could help, or were in the area at the time of the shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android