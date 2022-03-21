LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The widow of a man shot and killed on an Amtrak train filed a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against the company, as well as the man charged with killing her husband.

Marquise Webb, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, vehicle hijacking and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to the federal lawsuit Breayonna Aaron filed last week, Lee’s Summit police responded to an armed carjacking on Jan. 14, 2022, in Lee’s Summit. About the same time, police also responded to a shooting on an Amtrak train.

The victim, Richie T. Aaron Jr. of Independence, Missouri, died on the train more than 30 minutes after he was shot when the train stopped in Independence.

The lawsuit claims other passengers on the train notified Amtrak personnel of multiple gunshots and that Aaron had been injured in the shooting. Passengers reported the train did not stop until it arrived in Independence, 35-minutes later.

According to the lawsuit, Amtrak made no effort to remain at the Lees Summit stop or stop the train along the route to connect with emergency crews and get help for Aaron. By the time the train arrived at the next stop, Aaron had died of his injuries.

Breayonna Aaron claims Amtrak doesn’t have adequate passenger security screenings, and doesn’t have metal detectors, body scanners, or display signs prohibiting firearms.

She also said through the lawsuit, that while Amtrak permits firearms to be in checked baggage, there are no

regular, routine, or consistent security measures to dissuade passengers from carrying loaded firearms. Carry-on baggage is also not adequately screened, according to the lawsuit.

Another issue that Aaron’s widow pointed out is that Amtrak failed to try to detain the suspected shooter or determine if he was a danger to anyone on the train when he boarded.

The lawsuit also claims Amtrak failed to supervise and train employees about safety and security measures that ensures the safety of passengers.

Breayonna Aaron said the couple has three children. The lawsuit asks for a jury trial to determine damages, including considering the loss of income Aaron would have earned in the future.

