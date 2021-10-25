Victim’s group continues push for DOJ investigation into former KCKPD detective

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Members of MORE2, clergy, victims and others rallied outside of Kansas City, Kansas City Hall Monday afternoon.

The group is, once again, demanding a Department of Justice investigation into the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

“The mayor could have done that, but didn’t, but didn’t, could have called for the investigation. There are many people in power in this city that could have done that, who could have heard the pain and responded, but they didn’t,” said Rick Behrens with Grandview Park Presbyterian Church in KCK.

The group says they have been demanding action from Mayor David Alvey throughout his term and wants him to acknowledge victim’s pain to help make a bold move towards justice.

“Many women have suffered, women have lost their lives, families have been ran out of Wyandotte County, all to protect a member of the police department. That’s not how you protect and serve the community,” said Community Organizer for MORE2, Ricee Cade.

The mayor’s office has said they are coopering with various federal agency inquiries and have been for two years.

But in-order-to protect the integrity of this investigation, won’t comment publicly.

Many of the accusations center around former KCKPD Detective Roger Golubski accused of extorting sexual favors from women, coercing some into providing false information and convicting innocent people.

“My mom got murdered over here in 83,” said Star Cooper.

Cooper is one of the latest people to speak out about the department and Golubski.

She believes he was involved in her mother’s case. Her mother, Dorothy Cooper was found naked and dead in 1983.

The case is still open.

“My mom’s case was never called a homicide. It was called a suspicious death, they told me with it being a suspicious death, they can get rid of paperwork. A lot of her paperwork is missing,” said Cooper. “I tried my best to re-open the case in 2007 and I got nowhere.”

Cooper said she is thankful finally, someone is listening.

In September, Jay-Z’s Team Roc sued the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department over misconduct claims

Cooper and others hope exposure on national level will help ignite change. MORE2 has started an online petition to support their calls for DOJ investigation click here.