Victim’s group says they were never contacted on investigation into former KCK detective

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas community members have been clamoring for an investigation into former KCKPD Detective Roger Golubski for some time. So it certainly came as a shock Thursday to find out a federal investigation had been going on since 2019 and the police department and mayor would never confirm it.

Most people first learned the name Roger Golubski when Lamonte McIntyre was freed in 2017 after a wrongful murder conviction, a case Golubski investigated.

Soon after The Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity heard from families claiming he extorted sexual favors from women and coerced some into providing false information to convict innocent people.

MORE2 has been in communication with multiple victims of Golbuski for over four years now. One such victim, who we refer to as “Survivor X,” to protect her, was repeatedly raped by a uniformed Golubski for years, following his role in the incarceration of her young sons. We called “Survivor X” for a comment. She said, “Hurray, they’re finally doing something about this?! That makes me so happy if they are finally doing something about all this ‘BS’ they’ve been covering up for years,” the organization relayed through a news release.

Violet Martin’s brother Brian Betts, and her cousin, Celester McKinney were convicted for a 1997 murder she maintains they didn’t commit. She was elated by the news of a federal investigation.

“The fire will not stop. The injustices will be revealed,” Martin said.

KCKPD and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK released similar statements Thursday confirming a previously secret federal investigation.

“The UG has been cooperating with various federal agency inquiries into these matters since 2019, providing any and all information requested by appropriate federal authorities. In order to protect the integrity of this investigation, the UG has not commented publicly on the status or content of these inquiries,” UG Mayor David Alvey wrote.

“Since 2019, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has been responding to subpoenas from the FBI regarding allegations made against Roger Golubski,” the department said in a statement sent to FOX4 Thursday afternoon.

“Despite many inquiries from both the public and media over the past three years, we did not disclose our cooperation with the investigation out of concern that it could interfere with the work of federal authorities.”

Federal authorities haven’t announced what charges Golubski could face but the KBI told FOX4 in 2020 it reviewed 6000 documents and initiated a criminal investigation in 2017 focused on sexual assault and whether Golubski committed crimes in the Mcintyre investigation. That case was turned over to federal authorities in 2019 according to KBI.

MORE2 is also encouraged by the latest news, but a community organizer says federal investigators have never reached out to them. So the organization isn’t sure if victims are being given a voice.

It hopes a potential indictment could lead to a Department of Justice investigation into the department.

“We feel like this is just the tip of the iceberg and if there’s really a thorough investigation it will lead to investigating other people lead to investigating the KCKPD and it just steamrolls and people who need that justice get that justice,” Ricee Cade said.

“To destroy someone’s family, to destroy someone’s future to lie and use your power to corrupt a community, yes it’s your time now,” Martin said of her hope Golubski will one day be tried, convicted, and incarcerated and her family members will go free.

According to CNN, federal authorities have already brought the case before a grand jury. Former Kansas City Kansas Police Chief Terry Ziegler told the news outlet he testified at the federal courthouse in Topeka last month and other former colleagues had received subpoenas to testify this week.