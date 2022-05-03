KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police department identified the two victims in the fiery fatal car crash late Sunday night.

Delvon Landrum, 33, of Grandview, Missouri, and Nickie Lewis, 41, of Columbia, Missouri, were pronounced dead at the scene following the crash.

According to police, a grey Chevrolet Corvette driven by Landrum of Grandview, Missouri, was speeding and crashed at the corner of East 31st Street and Troost Avenue.

Officers were stopped near Linwood Boulevard and Holmes Street when they saw the vehicle speeding nearby. They drove in the same direction as the Corvette but did not engage in a pursuit, police said.

Once police turned on East 31st Street, they saw flames near the intersection.

The vehicle lost control speeding through construction, hitting a traffic signal pole, hitting orange traffic barriers and damaging Thelma’s Kitchen in the building on the southeast corner.

