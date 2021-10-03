Victims identified in Saturday night triple homicide

Three people shot at 27th and Spruce.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has identified the three victims in the Saturday afternoon triple homicide.

Kanen Wheaton, 24, Johnnai Owens, 23, and Devon Key, 24, were killed near 27th Street and Spruce Avenue.

Officers were called to the area on calls of shots in the area. While on the way, the call was upgraded to a shooting with multiple victims.

The two male and one female victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

No suspect information is available at this time.

An officer was involved in a crash on the way to the scene. They have minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-235-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.