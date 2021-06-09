Victims identified in three fatal shootings in Kansas City Tuesday

Police say a juvenile is dead after a shooting at a south Kansas City park.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The victims in three fatal shootings in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday have been identified by police.

At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Bales and Independence avenues where one person was shot and killed by a gunman who walked up and fired.

The victim has been identified as Jose Lugo, 52.

Police have no taken a suspect into custody.

Half an hour later, a double shooting was reported in the area of East 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue.

Two victims were taken to the hospital where one of them died from their injuries.

The victim has been identified by police as Lavance Jones, 30.

While on scene at East 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue, police were called to Sycamore Park near East 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace in Ruskin Heights.

Police said Terrell Bell, 15, was shot and killed in the park.

No suspect information is available at this time.

KCPD is still investigating all of the homicides and anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

