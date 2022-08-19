KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the two men killed in a shooting earlier this week.

Officers responded to the shooting Wednesday evening just after 5 p.m. near N. 15th Street and Haskell Avenue, near Carl B. Bruce Middle School.

When officers arrived on scene they found two men dead from gunshot wounds outside a residence.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Carlos J. Chavira and 25-year-old Oswaldo Saucedo, both residents of KCK.

This is being investigated as a double homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

