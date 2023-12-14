KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man passing through Kansas City, Missouri is stripped of his belongings after he says they were stolen outside a hotel he was staying at near 9th Street and Central Street.

A U-Haul holding thousands of dollars’ worth of items — gone. However, he said some items mean more than money.

Will Munford said thieves broke into his car and stole his U-Haul along with nearly all of his belongings inside.

“Pretty much everything,” Munford said. “I don’t know, $5,000-$10,000.”

Munford stopped at a hotel near 9th and Central in Kansas City, Missouri — making his way from Wyoming to Virginia.

He said he parked his U-Haul just after 11 p.m. Monday in eyeshot of the lobby. The next morning, it was gone.

“They broke into my car and stole two laptops and an iPad, which I need for work,” Munford said.

The Kansas City Police Department said they got a call about at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers saw a car in the middle of the street and a U-Haul trailer had been taken off the back, police said.

“My car had been hit, the U-Haul been stolen, and my car had been busted into and knocked into the road about 90 degrees,” Munford said,” and because it was blocking the road, they had to tow it to the tow lot.”

Things were looking up when Munford said a witness shared a note and photo of the thief driving away in a truck.

Days have gone by, and he said hope is slipping away.

“I mostly just feel upset that this happens, and that people feel like they have to do this kind of thing,” Munford said.

The trailer now missing in action, packed full of bikes, skis, clothes and camping equipment, but what he’s missing most are the sentimental items, like thousands of dollars worth of artwork he poured countless hours into creating and letters from his grandparents who’ve passed.

He has a message for the thieves.

“I hope they like artwork, and I hope this makes their family’s Christmas better and that they can gift some of my artwork to their kids or family members,” Munford said, “and maybe when they see letters from grandparents, and clearly personal sentimental items, they might rethink or second guess doing this again.”

Still, Munford chooses to keep a positive mindset through meditation and music.

“I will recover from this,” Munford said.

If you have any information, call Kansas City Police at (816)-474-8477.