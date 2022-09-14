KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday marked the second day of David Jungerman’s murder trial, and the state is doing everything it can to tie the 84-year-old’s van to the one seen leaving the victim’s Brookside home.

Jungerman is accused of shooting attorney Tom Pickert in 2017. Prosecutors allege Jungerman had just lost a civil lawsuit worth nearly $6 million to Pickert’s client.

The state has called more than a dozen witnesses so far, with the defense pushing back on the van and other testimony.

The state kicked off day two with audio of Jungerman talking with a reporter days after Pickert was gunned down at his home.

Prosecutors then moved to video of the the van they said belongs to Jungerman, but the defense challenged the accuracy of the time reflected in those videos.

“You do not say for certain that the time and date that appears in the video is accurate, can you?” a defense attorney asked. “Yes or no.”

“No, I can’t,“ one of the state’s witnesses said.

But at the center of Wednesday’s proceedings: the state laid out exactly where the van was before.

“Turning left there would be turning towards the crime scene,” one prosecutor said.

And after, prosecutors showed evidence of the van headed back to Raytown, the city Jungerman called home.

The defense spent the better half of the afternoon picking the footage apart image by image.

“Would you agree that does not appear on David Jungerman’s van?” the lead defense attorney said.

“Yes,” replied one of the detectives that worked the case.

The witness at the center of Wednesday’s testimony was the detective who interviewed Pickert’s widow following the killing. He testified that Emily Riegel told him she saw the white van and named Jungerman as someone they were concerned about.

The prosecution also keyed in on Jungerman while at the police station and what he was mumbling as he waited to give a statement.

“Among the things he said under his breath were, ‘Keep your f’ing mouth shut. If they let me out, keep your mouth shut,’ is that right?” the prosecutor asked the detective.

“Correct,” the detective replied.

The defense asked if proper procedure was followed uniformly in the case. The detective answered: “I don’t know.”

The trial will resume Thursday starting at 9 a.m.

