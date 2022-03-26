KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The landscape of Kansas City’s downtown loop is changing quickly.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation used explosives to implode the Interstate 35 ramp bridge in the downtown loop. The bridge was destroyed in a matter of seconds.

You can watch the entire video, shot by MoDOT engineer Ryan Kneib, by clicking this link.

MoDOT also shared before and after pictures of the progress on Facebook.

The project caused extensive closures and delays throughout the weekend, but MoDOT expects the majority of the work to be completed and highways reopened by Monday at 6 a.m.

It’s all part of the $220 million dollar Buck O’Neil Bridge project. The new bridge over the Missouri River is expected to be completed by 2024.

