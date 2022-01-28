KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time this month, the Independence Avenue Bridge is causing trouble for large trucks in the Kansas City metro.

The incident was reported just before 1:20 p.m. Friday at the bridge near White Avenue.

Kansas City police released video of the box truck driver crashing into the bridge.

“2-0 this month for the Independence Ave. Bridge,” the department tweeted.

Two large yellow signs sit atop the bridge, show the bridge’s height at 12 feet of clearance, but truckers have trouble seeing them until it’s too late.

Emergency crews helped the driver out of the vehicle.

KCPD said no injuries were reported from the crash.

On Jan. 12, 2022, KCPD released video of a similar incident with a box truck’s top being completely torn off as the driver went under the bridge. No injuries were reported in that incident as well.

The bridge is maintained by Kansas City Terminal Railway. IT bridge was built in 1912, and it was originally meant for horses and buggies — not cars and trucks.