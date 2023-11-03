LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office says one of their custodian’s is OK after he was recently attacked by a raccoon.

The sheriff’s office said while their custodian Robert was taking out trash at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday, a raccoon came after him, trying to get into the trash bag and attempting to bite and claw him.

The raccoon chased Robert into the lobby of the administration building, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Robert was able to narrowly escape, getting through another door and running into dispatch.

The sheriff’s office released video of the incident on Friday.

“With the help of dispatchers, a trash can, folding table and broom, the bandit was vanquished from the facility,” the sheriff’s office said. “Robert is OK.”

Robert even posed for a photo with the raccoon trapped in its “glass cage of emotion” before it was removed.