VIDEO: Downtown Kansas City looks drastically different on Super Bowl Sunday from 2020 to 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What a difference a year makes.

It’s a phrase many Americans have likely said in the past year as they look back at pre-pandemic times, gathering with friends at bars and restaurants, walking around without masks and going to school and work in person.

But one of the most stark contrasts is the difference in how Kansas City celebrated the Chiefs trip to the Super Bowl in 2021.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — with fresh snow and below-freezing temperatures throughout the area, too — downtown Kansas City looked drastically different this year as the Chiefs aim to win their second Super Bowl title in as many years.

Last year, the sun was shining with temperatures in the 60s, and people packed into the cities entertainment districts like Power & Light, Westport and the Country Club Plaza.

But this year, there was a frigid fog hanging over the city in the morning and temperatures struggled to get higher than single digits. With a light snow covering the streets and coronavirus spread, crowds were sparse in Kansas City this Sunday as many opted to watch the game from home.

