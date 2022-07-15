KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The westbound lanes of I-70 near Grain Valley were closed early Friday morning after an airplane landed on the highway.

Initial reports came in at about 2:45 a.m. that the plane landed due to running out of fuel. The pilot was the only person on board the plane and had minor injuries. He called via radio before the emergency landing and had a minor collision with a guardrail.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pilot was intoxicated and arrested.

The pilot was identified as 35-year-old John T. Seesing. MSHP believes the pilot left Florida and was headed to the Kansas City downtown airport.

MSHP says no vehicles were hit.

The plane was removed just before 5:30 a.m. and all lanes are back open.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will update with more details if they become available.

