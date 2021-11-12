VIDEO: Limo driver arrested after doing donuts on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS — Ahead of another busy weekend in Las Vegas, police are warning motorists that their reckless driving will not be tolerated.

Las Vegas Metro Police Capt. Dori Koren shared a video on social media of a limo driver doing donuts and driving in reverse on Las Vegas Boulevard near Flamingo Road.

The incident took place Thursday morning.

“Donuts on the Vegas Strip (limo or no limo) are simply unacceptable,” Keen wrote in a video posted to Twitter. “So is driving in reverse!”

Ready for another big weekend in #Vegas? We are & we’re not going to tolerate any nonsense! That’s why we quickly caught this guy! And while rare, these reckless acts can happen—which is why the @Sheriff_LVMPD made sure vehicle barriers were added to the #VegasStrip a while ago! pic.twitter.com/gHab2RQTbb — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) November 12, 2021

The driver was arrested shortly after. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Metro police warned anyone who might want to try this will be held accountable.