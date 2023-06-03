KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation crews work to remove Blue Ridge Bridge over I-70 on June 3, 2023. (PHOTO: MoDOT)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews are making progress demolishing a bridge that forced the closure of a section of Interstate-70 this weekend.

The last car drove under the Blue Ridge bridge around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

There was no implosion instead crews have been busy using excavators and other equipment to remove the bridge.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted video of the process late Saturday morning.

Crews are in the process of demolishing the structure. Take a look! I-70 remains CLOSED in both directions near Independence and is anticipated to re-open no later than 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5. The new bridge should be completed in November 2023. pic.twitter.com/mrswBIWaUy — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 3, 2023

MoDOT expects crews to be able to clear the bridge and rubble from I-70 in time to reopen the interstate no later than 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure will cause thousands of drivers to utilize detours to get to Saturday’s Royals Game, Big Slick at T-Mobile Center, and other weekend events.

The new bridge over the interstate is expected to be completed this fall.