Video, pictures show thieves breaking into 2 metro gun stores: ATF offers reward

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Two gun store break-ins overnight in the metro area have prompted the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to offer a $5,000 reward for information on two separate burglaries this morning.

The first break-in happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 at Drum Magazines in east Kansas City, Mo. Surveillance video shows the thieves forced their way in through the rooftop.

According to a statement from the store, the crooks got away with at least 50 guns, including shotguns, revolvers and other firearms.

Then, just after 3:30 a.m., security cameras captured what appears to be a different set of thieves smashing an SUV through the front window of Hughes Defense in downtown Blue Springs, Mo. These crooks, however did not find what they were looking for.

“Every gun owner has a responsibility to not just themselves but the public to make sure their firearms are secure,” Gavin Hughes, the owner of Hughes Defense, said. “Us being a dealer, having hundreds of firearms, it is our responsibility to make sure we do have them put up. We are going through that extra effort to make sure that we are securing our firearms. So even if they get in, they are going to get some coffee, scent eliminator or something not relevant.”

Charles Weston of Drum Magazines is urging prospective buyers to be wary of purchasing stolen firearms. If a deal seems too good to be true right now, it probably is.

At Hughes Defense, the store had decoy merchandise and fake storage lockers to frustrate crooks. It appears to have worked, but the store still faces some big costs to make repairs and further improve security

The ATF is offering that $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the thieves or recovery of the stolen firearms. If you have information that can help, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

At this time, “there is no indication” the two break-ins are related, the ATF stated.