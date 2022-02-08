KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives are asking for help identifying the people involved in a robbery at a store at the Legends Outlet in Kansas City, Kansas.

It happened around 7 p.m. Dec. 20 as people were Christmas shopping at The Buckle.

A group of nine women and teenagers arrived at the store in two vehicles. One was a white Chevy Tahoe. The other was described as an older gray Ford Escape with passenger side damage.

Video released by police Tuesday shows the group browsing inside The Buckle. Then they walk toward the door with their arms full of clothing. Detectives said a store manager tried to stop the shoplifters, but one of the the people in the group pushed her. She told police two other shoplifters threatened her with stun guns.

Detectives said the group shoplifted about $2,000 worth of Rock Revival and Miss Me jeans.

If you know anything about this robbery, or the people involved in it, police ask that you call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.