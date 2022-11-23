CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — An observant bystander jumps into action, and his quick thinking helped make sure a man can celebrate another Thanksgiving.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office released camera from a body camera worn by a deputy earlier this month when they pulled a driver from an icy creek south of Kearney.

The Sheriff’s Office said a good Samaritan witnessed another driver lose control on Missouri Route 33 near Northeast 121st Street. The SUV ended up in Homes Creek. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Deputies said the good Samaritan called 9-1-1 and then tried to rescue the 81-year-old driver himself.

The office said temperatures were about 37 degrees outside when deputies arrived at the crash scene, but that didn’t stop them. The officers jumped into the water and reached the driver.

Deputies decided to lift the 81-year-old man to safety. The good Samaritan was on the creek bank and helped pull the older driver to safety.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.