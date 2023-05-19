KEARNEY, Mo. — Clay County sheriff’s deputies used everything they could get their hands on to rescue a man Wednesday morning.

Body camera video released by the department Friday morning shows just how much effort deputies put into freeing the man.

Deputies were able to rescue a man who was trapped on Wed. when his mini excavator tipped over. They used shovels, boards and a jack to get the man's foot out so @SAFPDChief could transport him to get treatment of his injuries. pic.twitter.com/0luGgwkqSV — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) May 19, 2023

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened at N.E. 172nd Street and Quinn Road, near Smithville Lake.

The man and a woman were working in the area using a mini excavator. The machine tipped over and trapped the victim’s foot.

The woman helped deputies grab shovels, boards and even a jack to free the man.

The sheriff’s office said the victim suffered serious injuries to his leg. The Smithville Area Fire Protection District transported him to the hospital for treatment.