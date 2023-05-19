KEARNEY, Mo. — Clay County sheriff’s deputies used everything they could get their hands on to rescue a man Wednesday morning.
Body camera video released by the department Friday morning shows just how much effort deputies put into freeing the man.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened at N.E. 172nd Street and Quinn Road, near Smithville Lake.
The man and a woman were working in the area using a mini excavator. The machine tipped over and trapped the victim’s foot.
The woman helped deputies grab shovels, boards and even a jack to free the man.
The sheriff’s office said the victim suffered serious injuries to his leg. The Smithville Area Fire Protection District transported him to the hospital for treatment.