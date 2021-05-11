Video shows close call involving Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped along I-35

OLATHE, Kan. — A close call for two Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Sheriff’s office tweeted video and said the deputies were almost hit by the driver of a white car on Sunday.

It happened after the deputies pulled over a driver alone Interstate 35 at 151st street. The deputies were out of their cars when the Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the white car nearly rear-ended one of the patrol vehicles.

CLOSE CALL🚨 Our deputies were almost struck by this white sedan while out on a traffic stop. The driver was later arrested for DUI.



Please SLOW DOWN and, if possible, MOVE OVER. It's the law. #SlowDownMoveOver #NationalPoliceWeek #JCSO pic.twitter.com/0mg744rYcV — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) May 11, 2021

The deputies relayed the information to Olathe Police who stopped the driver of the white car near 127th street.

The Sheriff’s Office said that driver was eventually arrested for driving under the influence.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to follow the law and move over a lane when emergency crews are on the side of the road.