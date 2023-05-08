KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for the driver who struck the garage of a Northland home and left the scene.

Ring doorbell camera video from 2:30 a.m. on April 7 shows the car blow through the intersection of N.W. 66th Terrace and N. Cosby Ave, plow through Kathy Lucente’s yard, go airborne and hit that garage.

Seconds later, you can see the SUV driver back out and leave.

“[It was] a sound of breaking glass like you’ve never heard before,” Lucente said. “I looked at my Ring camera and it had captured the video, and I was just in absolute shock. I couldn’t even believe it.”

Sue Frederich and her husband, Jim — a World War II veteran — live in the home that was struck.

“[It was] scary,” Sue Frederich said. “The screeching tires coming around the corner, good lord. It was awful.”

The impact punched a hole in their garage. Boards covered the damaged area Monday.

The couple in their 90’s said it did $10,000 in damage. They have a $1,500 deductible, but it’s the last thing they need on a fixed income.

“If our car had been parked on that side of the garage it’d have been damaged very, very badly,” Sue Frederich said.

Based on a recovered oil pan, KCPD believes the vehicle is a 2018-2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Neighbors have collected pieces of the vehicle left behind. They’ve also checked with repair shops and nearby bars for any information or video.

Still, a month later, there are no answers.

“I just wish someone would own up to it,” Sue Frederich said. “They surely knew what they did.”