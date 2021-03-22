Video shows house collapse as Kansas City, Kansas fire crews battle blaze

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Fire crews are battling a massive blaze this morning that has collapsed one house and threatened others nearby.

The fire is happening at 122 S. 17th St., near Lowell Avenue. The call went out around 7:40 p.m.

KCKFD tweeted that the call was upgraded to a second alarm because of exposure to an “adjacent structure.”

Video in the tweet, which is embedded below, shows two firefighters with a hose in front of the fully-engulfed house. Then, the left side of the house suddenly collapses.

The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department told FOX4 that the structure on fire is a vacant home. So far, there have been no injuries to any residents or firefighters.

See the video here if the embed does not show up.

Fire crews battling residential structure fire. Upgraded to 2nd Alarm because of exposure to adjacent structure. pic.twitter.com/uigIN0yuWP — KCK Fire Department (@KCKFDPIO) March 22, 2021