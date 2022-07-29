KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Newly released video shows the moments before a Kansas City, Missouri, firetruck collided with a SUV in Westport last year. The crash killed three people.

The video released Friday morning is from city traffic cameras. It shows the pumper’s lights were on when it ran a red light and hit the SUV on Dec. 15, 2021.

The crash near Broadway Avenue and Westport Road killed 41-year-old Jennifer San Nicholas, and 25-year-old Michael J. Elwood. Both were in the SUV when it collided with the firetruck.

A pedestrian, identified as 41-year-old Tami N. Knight, was also killed.

The firetruck was responding to a possible weather-related fire when the department said it was called off and another firetruck was dispatched.

But with lights and sirens on, the firetruck continued north on Broadway Avenue and through the intersection. The crash happened about a minute later.

A wrongful death lawsuit from the victim’s families points out the fire truck had been told to stand down from a call and to remain in quarters, but instead continued responding to the fire.

The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the firetruck’s driver, and on the part of the department for failing to properly train the driver.

A trial date for the lawsuit has been set for June 5, 2023.

Police also submitted a report on the crash to the prosecutor’s office in February.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.