LAWRENCE, Kan. — A man is in custody accused of attacking two people walking down a Lawrence sidewalk.

The Lawrence Police Department released video of the attack. It happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. The video, shared on Twitter, shows a man in a red shirt crossing Massachusetts Street. He walked up to a man and a woman and started punching them.

Other people ran to stop the attack.

The video shows the suspect turn and walk away.

Police arrested the 34-year-old suspect Thursday morning after locating him with a knife near 12th and Pennsylvania Street.

Police said he is houseless and plan to be vigilant to prevent future incidents like this one.

“Our department is outraged by this event. As an agency and a city, we cannot tolerate this type of behavior,” Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said.

The suspect is being held in the Douglas County Corrections Facility on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.