WATCH: Video shows man pointing fake gun at customer at Independence Center

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — New video shows the moments a man pointed a toy rifle at a customer Sunday inside Independence Center.

Rayvon Lewis, 23, has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a felony.

According to court records, Lewis told investigators he brought the fake gun to the mall to shoot a music video and knew it would alarm people.

Officers said after this, a fight broke out involving Keandre Lemay and Nathan Gouldsmith. Police said Lemay is charged with disorderly conduct, while Gouldsmith faces that same charge, as well as interference with police and endangering a minor.

Independence Center recently enacted a 3 p.m. curfew for minors after a fight involving hundreds. There’s also a heightened police presence after a recent shooting.

On Monday, FOX4 spoke with a woman who didn’t want to show her face, but she said now after all these incidents, being in the mall gives her a bad feeling.

“I’m leaving,” she said. “I don’t want to be here. I came here to shop, but after being here for a store or two, I just didn’t feel comfortable enough to be here.”

City leaders said a safety summit with the public is in the planning stages.

Laquesha Reed, who visited the mall Monday with her family, said help can’t come soon enough.

“I just hope that they get everything together so this once safe place and beautiful place gets to come back to what it used to be,” Reed said.

On Monday, police also said they’re looking for a black man between the ages of 50-65 who was wearing a Marine Corps hat. They said he helped officers end the situation peacefully, and they want to thank and recognize him.