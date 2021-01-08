Video shows men attack worker near downtown KC in broad daylight before stealing ATV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Video shared with FOX4 on Friday shows a local worker beaten just west of downtown Kansas City before his attackers stole an ATV at about 9:30 a.m.

The worker had a snow plow attached to the ATV and was using it to clear a lot near 12th Street and Interstate 35. The video shows a truck stopping near the worker before two men hopped out, punched him, and then fled westbound on the ATV.

The driver of the truck also went west toward the interstate, the nearest intersecting street was Jefferson.

Call KCPD at (816) 234-5000 if you have any information about this assault and robbery.