Video shows pollen mistaken for wildfire smoke in Tennessee

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. — If you suffer from seasonal allergies, be happy you don’t live in Tennessee.

A forest ranger in Cannon County was investigating what he thought was a wildfire. Instead of smoke coming from the trees, he realized it was actually clouds of pollen.

“Our wildlife officers see a lot of things,” the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency tweeted. “No wonder we are all stuffy!”

Experts say cedar tree pollen is extremely potent in early spring.

“Cedar pollen is considered one of the most allergy-inducing pollens due to the large amount of pollen that the trees can produce and the large size of the pollen,” according to My Urgent Care Clinic in Texas, where cedar pollen is also prevalent.

Cannon County is a primarily rural county southeast of Nashville.

