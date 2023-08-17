LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A case of road rage was caught on camera in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Now victims are wondering if the same man could be targeting woman, trying to get them into a confrontation on purpose.

An expletive filled video shows a man on a red or maroon scooter pull up to a Lee’s Summit home as a woman is shutting her garage shouting, “You are supposed to slow down behind a motorcycle, I know where you live now b*%#h!”

The woman, not being named by FOX4, said he had been brake checking her, pulled to the side and then followed her home.

“He told me ‘I know where you live’ he told me he was going to mow me down, it was very very threatening.”

A friend shared the video most people wouldn’t believe. But an area great grandmother recognized the man’s actions immediately.

“I go ‘Oh my God that’s him.’ I said that is the bike and that is him. I recognize he’s using the same words.”

Earlier this month the 67 year old was just a couple miles away heading up Horridge toward 150 Highway.

“I think he was brake checking me to try to annoy me. Because then all the sudden he started flicking me off, he’d speed up, slow down, brake check me and flip me off again,” the woman who also asked we not use her name said.

When she reached the intersection she says the man got off his red scooter and rushed toward her window.

“He started yelling at me calling me vile names, a b*%#h, a c*%#, you name it, he was calling me it and he was threatening my life.”

“Drive crazy again b*%#h, I know where you live now b*%#h, I know where you f*%#ing live now b*%#h,” video of the other incident shows.

Having seen it play out again on video. That great grandma is convinced the man knows exactly what he’s doing.

“I think he gets his jollies by going out and tantalizing and threatening and scaring women and I think he’ll do it again,” she said.

“If he continues this behavior he’s going to get hurt. If he continues this type of behavior with another car if that person has that same type of anger management problems as well, I don’t know how far that could escalate it could be really bad,” the younger woman said expressing concern for the scooter rider.

Though she was in a car at the time, ironically that woman not only rides motorcycles, she’s working on her certification to become a safety instructor.

Police say only one report has been filed so far, but if you’ve had a similar experience or have information you can contact Lee’s Summit police.