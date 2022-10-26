LENEXA, Kan. — Police are looking for a group of people accused of walking into a Johnson County store, and leaving without paying for hundreds of dollars worth of shoes.

Investigators said the six people wore masks when they shoplifted as many as 30 pair of shoes, handbags, and other items from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.

The Lenexa Police Department shared video showing the group leaving the shoe store carrying armfuls of shoe boxes.

The thieves left the area in a maroon Ford Expedition. The SUV had a temporary license tag from Missouri.

Police believe some members of this group may also be responsible for other thefts in the metro.

If you can help Lenexa Police identify the people involved in this crime, call the department at 913-825-8120.

