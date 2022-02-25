KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for at least four people involved in a series of Northland crimes last week.

The Kansas City Police Department tweeted video with a warning that it contains graphic audio. The video shows a gunman shooting at a victim during the crime spree.

Investigators said it happened in the overnight hours from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19 in the Woodneath Farms and Hills of Montclair subdivisions. The neighborhoods are located north of 152 Highway and North Flintlock Road.

The thieves are accused of using garage door openers left in vehicles to steal property from garages in the neighborhoods. Investigators said they stole a gun and three cars.

The video shows a victim chasing after the thieves and banging on a stolen Toyota Prius. Police say one of the thieves then shoots a gun at the victim. A second thief confronts the victim before leaving the area.

If you can help identify the thieves, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

